The Moonshiner’s Ball.

Oct. 12-15. Taking place at an idyllic campground and music venue in the heart of Daniel Boone National Forest, this intimate, family-friendly music festival features a weekend of music, camping and fun for all ages, a little over an hour outside of Lexington. With the loose tagline “folk by day, funk by night,” the festival features a diverse and robust music lineup, including nationally touring artists Galactic, Neil Francis, Sierra Hull, Adia Victoria and Thumpasaurus, alongside a strong slate of upcoming Kentucky artists such as Kelsey Walden, Magnolia Boulevard, Hot Brown Smackdown, “host band” Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and more. Rockcastle Riverside, Livingston, Ky. www.themoonshinersball.com