Now in its fifth year, the regional music festival The Moonshiner's Ball has settled on new days (October rather than May) and a new home about an hour south of Lexington, at the newly established venue Rockcastle Riverside. This family-friendly BYOB festival was created by the Lexington-based band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, and offers camping, yoga, food trucks, nature walks and other activities in addition to three days of live music.