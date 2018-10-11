×
Now in its fifth year, the regional music festival The Moonshiner's Ball has settled on new days (October rather than May) and a new home about an hour south of Lexington, at the newly established venue Rockcastle Riverside. This family-friendly BYOB festival was created by the Lexington-based band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, and offers camping, yoga, food trucks, nature walks and other activities in addition to three days of live music.
Rockcastle Riverside 4211 Lower River Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40445
