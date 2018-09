While on his deathbed, Pedro Linares, a Mexican piñata maker, dreams that the elements of earth transform themselves into colorful, strange creatures who shout “Alebrijes!” at him. After following each creature through its own world, Pedro miraculously recovers and creates one of the most beloved Mexican folk art in modern day...Alebrijes! Based on a true story.

7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat.