“The Nutcracker” marches back onto Lexington Opera House stage this holiday season, inviting audiences to join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets. Lexington Ballet performs this ballet under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez.

(2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.)