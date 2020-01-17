The Spongebob Musical

Broadway’s best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in a neon-sparkly “party for the eyes and ears” (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe—until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This “creative explosion” (Broadway.com) is “nothing short of genius” says Theatermania, so bring the entire family to celebrate friendship and cooperation and learn the power of unity and inclusion.

Jan 17, Friday-7:30 PM

Jan 18, Saturday-1:00 PM

Jan 18, Saturday-7:30 PM

Jan 19, Sunday-1:00 PM

Jan 19, Sunday-6:30 PM