The Westerlies are a New York-based brass quartet comprised of four childhood friends from Seattle, Washington: Riley Mulherkar and Chloe Rowlands on trumpet, and Andy Clausenand Willem de Koch on trombone.

Formed in 2011, the self-described “accidental brass quartet” take their name from the prevailing winds from the West to the East. The Westerlies explore classical, jazz, and roots music influences to create the rarest of hybrids: music that is both, “folk-like and composerly, lovely and intellectually rigorous” (NPR Music). Equally at home in concert halls and living rooms, The Westerlies navigate a wide array of venues with the precision of a string quartet, the audacity of a rock band, and the charm of a family sing-along.