The Whippoorwill Festival

The three-day event features workshops on topics that range from permaculture, herbalism and food preparation/preservation to natural building, fire making, stargazing, pottery and woodworking. Acoustic music shows and late-night acoustic jams around the campfire are also part of the weekend, with this year’s performers including Alive Music (Seth Murphy and Nick Penn) and Michael and Carrie Klein’s mountain ballads. Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and participate in open mic sessions as well. Field trips, kids clothing swap, a trade bazaar, affinity group meet-ups, kids crafting activities are also scheduled.