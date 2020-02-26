The You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb

The couple met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee. The Holcombs married in 2006 and began touring together with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. Upon the arrival of their first daughter, Ellie took a step back from the heavy touring cycle and focused on both her solo career and motherhood. The pair have continued to collaborate on their annual Holiday shows in Tennessee and last year released their first joint EP,Electricity, which featured two original tracks – “Love Anyway” and “Electricity,” along with a cover of the Willie Nelson classic “On The Road Again.”

The last year has seen Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors reach new heights with its critically-acclaimed new album Dragons, which hit #1 on Billboard’s Folk/Americana Album Sales Chart, Amazon’s New Albums Chart, and iTunes Singer/Songwriter Albums. Latest single “End of the World” has catapulted into the Top 40 at AAA andRolling Stone proclaimed Drew as one of Americana’s Most Popular Stars in a career-spanning feature in October.