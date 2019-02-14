Them Coulee Boys/ Mama Said String Band

Allegedly founded at a bible camp, and born in the back valleys of Western Wisconsin, Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends punk, bluegrass, and rock & roll.

Mama Said String Band is a five piece group based out of Louisville, Kentucky. Their combined musical backgrounds, spanning multiple cultures, styles and genres, with a strong focus on vocal harmony and innovative instrumentation, builds a unique aural medley. Known for having a strong female presence, they gather influences from Bluegrass, Folk, and Americana. The Mama Said String Band brings to life sounds once forgotten while creating a youthful yet tactfully delivered message.