Berkeley, California based producer Thriftworks offers his own uniquely original take on forward thinking electronic music, weaving eclectic samples and explosive modern bass that continually pushes the envelope while taking the art of beat-crafting to new heights. Garnering much praise from fans and critics alike with his steady stream of new material, Thriftworks is quickly becoming known as one of the finest up and coming experimental producers with his outside the box sound and unclassifiable style. Thriftworks’ use of deep low-end and wall to wall synths seem to channel something ancient and mysterious, offering up an intoxicating musical high with an invigorating breath of fresh air. These sounds activate the senses, enrapture the mind, move the body and leave audiences begging for more.