Thriller Parade and Festival

More than 30 years after Michael Jackson’s iconic music video first aired, zombies and the non-dead still come together in downtown Lexington to celebrate Halloween each year. Children and adults are encouraged to participate but everyone must register beforehand. Downtown events surrounding the parade include the Wicked Wonders Art Market and a Halloween variety show. Activities begin at 2 p.m. with the parade kicking off at 8:30 p.m.
Lexington, Kentucky
