Tom Jones: "Here We Stand" Public Talk

Tom Jones is an artist, curator and educator whose artwork is a commentary on identity, culture appropriation, experience and perception of Native America. He continues to work on an ongoing photographic essay on the contemporary life of his tribe, the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin.

Transylvania University's Morlan Gallery is hosting a solo exhibit at called “Here We Stand,” Feb. 1-March 12, and the university will host a public talk by the artist on Feb. 25.