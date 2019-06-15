Totally Tubular Tube-A-Thon

Still Waters Campground 249 Strohmeier Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40601

The campground is situated along a horseshoe bend in the creek, allowing for lap after lap of tubing action along a beautiful, mellow section of the Elkhorn.  They'll tube from 10 A.M until dark, and also have food and drink available for purchase at the campground —along with several  exhibitors and sponsors. Don’t forget to bring any essentials you might need for the Totally Tubular Tube-a-Thon—a personal flotation device (mandatory), sunscreen, towel, sunnies, drinking water, camping gear if you’re staying the night. 

