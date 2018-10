Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual November-December multi-sensory extravaganza, which sells out venues year after year, has cemented the group’s status as a must-attend, multi-generational, holiday tradition. For this year’s 20th-anniversary tour, fans will be delighted with the presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which features founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious, abandoned theater.