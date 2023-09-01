With 13M albums sold and 18 No.1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has been a County music icon for more than thirty years. Yet even as he continues to release music and tour, the CMA and ACM award winner’s ambitions have also extended to numerous media and charity projects.In recent years, Lawrence has hosted the radio show Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, which currently airs in more than 170 markets. His interest in working with younger artists and being able to explore different topics led to the TL’s Road House podcast, which has featured such guests as HARDY, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson.After revisiting his catalog with the Hindsight 2020 Vol 1, 2,and3andLive at Billy Bob’s albums, Lawrence is gearing up to return to the studio. Meantime, the most important part of his work has become the Mission:Possible non-profit benefitting the homeless: From its humble beginnings cooking Thanksgiving dinners for the Nashville Rescue Mission,the organization has raised more than $2.5M for this important cause.Lawrence’s philanthropic efforts were honored with the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award.

$1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Tracey’s nonprofit, “Mission Possible,” to help benefit homelessness.