The Travelin' Appalachians Revue is an annual touring DIY creative arts festival showcasing emerging and established Appalachian wierdo creatives. TAR shows feature solo performances from a core group of musicians, writers and artists as well as support from local performers.

Featuring: Bralette, Darrin Hacquard, Kelsi Cannon, Jason Brown, Misty Skaggs, writers Anna Alise Anderson, Ezra MArs and Kevin Chester. Live printmaking from Questionable Press.