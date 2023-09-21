With a pair of homegrown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, River House Artists/Sony Music Publishing singer-songwriter Trey Lewis has emerged as the straight-talking, salt-of-the-earth hero country fans crave. A Birmingham, Alabama native known for breaking country’s unspoken rules, he’s spent 12 years on the road perfecting a gritty mix of contemporary country and Southern rock – and turning his call-it-like-I-see it attitude into song. After the breakout smash, “Dicked Down In Dallas,” went viral in 2020, Lewis’ cheating anthem with a modern punch has turned into an organic Number One on iTunes, garnering more than 100 million streams and making Lewis a nationwide force in the process. He followed up with another self-styled iTunes Number One in 2022 – the back-in-the-saddle anthem, “Single Again” – and has continued building a reputation fusing country horsepower with refreshing honesty and a troubadour’s wit ever since. But that reputation now broadens, as a bigger picture comes into view. Set for release in 2023, the perennial underdog and relentless road warrior will showcase his true character and full artistry on Trouble Maker, adding a hard-earned sense of compassion to his full-length Nashville debut. The fittingly-titled set will feature 15 new songs and Lewis’ patented mix of intensity and sincerity, proving the world could use a few more troublemakers like him. Meanwhile, the rising star continues to maintain a near-constant tour schedule, with more information available at TreyLewisMusic.com.