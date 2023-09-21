With a pair of homegrown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, River House Artists/Sony Music Publishing singer-songwriter Trey Lewis has emerged as the straight-talking, salt-of-the-earth hero country fans crave. A Birmingham, Alabama native known for breaking country’s unspoken rules, he’s spent 12 years on the road perfecting a gritty mix of contemporary country and Southern rock – and turning his call-it-like-I-see it attitude into song. After the breakout smash, “Dicked Down In Dallas,” went viral in 2020, Lewis’ cheating anthem with a modern punch has turned into an organic Number One on iTunes, garnering more than 100 million streams and making Lewis a nationwide force in the process. He followed up with another self-styled iTunes Number One in 2022 – the back-in-the-saddle anthem, “Single Again” – and has continued building a reputation fusing country horsepower with refreshing honesty and a troubadour’s wit ever since. But that reputation now broadens, as a bigger picture comes into view. Set for release in 2023, the perennial underdog and relentless road warrior will showcase his true character and full artistry on Trouble Maker, adding a hard-earned sense of compassion to his full-length Nashville debut. The fittingly-titled set will feature 15 new songs and Lewis’ patented mix of intensity and sincerity, proving the world could use a few more troublemakers like him. Meanwhile, the rising star continues to maintain a near-constant tour schedule, with more information available at TreyLewisMusic.com.
Trey Lewis
to
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC
.