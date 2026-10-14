A Tribute to Willie Nelson

Tahlsound has been handed the reins to Lexington’s favorite fundraising music tribute concert !

This year we pay tribute to the red headed stranger aka, Willie Nelson in an effort to raise money for Rite Care of Kentucky, who's mission is to provide help for children with language and speech disorders. (https://ritecareofkentucky.org/)

Willie Hugh Nelson is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor, and activist who has been a central figure to American music since the 1950s. A pioneer of the outlaw country movement, Nelson's music is known for its jazz-influenced phrasing, inventive guitar playing, wide-ranging collaborations, and diverse style. He’s contributed to over 100 studio albums and written or co-written over 300 songs.

For the past 9 years, this event was hosted by Music for Mission at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Lexington. This year, the concerts (x2) will take place Saturday evening, November 7 and Sunday afternoon, November 8 at the Scottish Rites Concert Hall in Lexington, KY (intersection of Rosemont Garden and Clays Mill)

The venue offers excellent acoustics, as well as ample parking and comfortable padded seats.

Beverages from Cannabuzz will be available for purchase

Special thanks to the Josephine Artery Foundation for their support of this event

Happens on the following Dates:

Nov 7, 2026, 7:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Nov 8, 2026, 2:00pm to 4:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)