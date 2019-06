Luna and the Mountain Jets is an Appalachian rock band from Eastern Kentucky. The core of the group is the husband and wife team of Teresa (guitar vocals) and Dave Prince (guitar/mandolin/vocals).As a duo, they draw material from their three CDs of original songs, which ranges from electric folk to Americana/twang rock.

Trippin Roots, founded by Evan Curran and Zac Day, seamlessly blends folk, rock and americana into a uniquely original sound.