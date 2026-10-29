Troubadour Concert Series: The Jayhawks.
Kentucky Theater 214 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Celebrating 40 years of music, Minneapolis roots-rock band The Jayhawks continues to find fresh possibilities in melodic songwriting, rich harmonies and country-influenced arrangements. Singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards joins the group’s Sanctuary Park Tour for its Lexington stop.
7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.troubashow.com
Info
Kentucky Theater 214 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
GIGS