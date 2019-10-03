Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys

Among the most awarded musicians in the world of bluegrass, the band is composed of brothers Ronnie McCoury and Rob McCoury, plus Alan Bartram, Jason Carter, and Cody Kilby, and was formed out of the Del McCoury Band, in which the McCourys, Bartam, and Carter still play. Ronnie and Rob McCoury, on mandolin and banjo respectively, got their start as teenagers playing with their Dad, bluegrass legend Del McCoury, with his band in the eighties. Jason Carter is a 5-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year, Ronnie is an 8-time Mandolin Player of the Year.