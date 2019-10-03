Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys

to Google Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys - 2019-10-03 19:30:00

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Among the most awarded musicians in the world of bluegrass, the band is composed of brothers Ronnie McCoury and Rob McCoury, plus Alan Bartram, Jason Carter, and Cody Kilby, and was formed out of the Del McCoury Band, in which the McCourys, Bartam, and Carter still play. Ronnie and Rob McCoury, on mandolin and banjo respectively, got their start as teenagers playing with their Dad, bluegrass legend Del McCoury, with his band in the eighties. Jason Carter is a 5-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year, Ronnie is an 8-time Mandolin Player of the Year.

Info

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
MUSIC
to Google Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Travelin' McCourys - 2019-10-03 19:30:00