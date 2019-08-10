Tucker Riggleman and The Cheap Dates/ Hello June/ Josh Nolan

Appalachian twang punk and Tucker Riggleman and The Cheap Dates re kicking off a tour and releasing a new EP. Featuring members of Prison Book Club, Demon Beat, Trout Mouth, Yellow Cuss, Whitehall Bear, Edgar Alien Po Boy, and Shenandoah Alley.

Paste Magazine calls Hello June's debut album "an unforgettable dive into indie rock" and the album has been featured on stations and media such as NPR Music, Paste Magazine, Curve Magazine, The Current, and BTR Today. Josh Beane, of HTN Magazine states,"Rudy does not ignore suffering in her songwriting, but, in 'Mars,' she is lifted by a resilient buoyancy that is as contagious as it is sincere.

Joined by local Americana act john Nolan.