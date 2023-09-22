Turn It Up to Eleven - North Lime Birthday Bash

Hey there, coffee and donut lovers! North Lime Coffee & Donuts is turning 11 so come join the sweetest celebration in town!

___________________

Entertainment

7:00 - 9:00 pm

🧠 ** Local Trivia Action Mockumentary Themed Trivia** 🧠: What's a mockumentary, you ask? Think "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and "Spinal Tap" - where comedy meets the documentary format. It's all about the laughs, absurdity, and that oh-so-believable absurdity!

9:00 - 11:00 pm

🎶 **Live Music from Sunmates** 🎶: Groove to the tunes of local Synth pop musicians while sipping your beer and enjoying your donuts.

___________________

Lil' Treats

🍩 **Blackberry Stuffed French Toast Donuts** 🍩: our 2 most popular donuts smashed into 1 fantastical creation will be available as our weekly special at all locations and at this event!

🍺 **Special Birthday Beer Release **🍺: Indulge in our limited-time birthday beer from Atrium Brewing. The Blackberry French Toast Donut Boy is one heck of a pastry sour from one of our favorite breweries in the great state of KY. Pair it with our weekly special to see what inspired this concoction!

🍩 **Donut and Beer Flight pairing **🍺: Warm made-to-order donnugets with dipping sauces paired with 3 beers from friends over at Old North Bar. One of which will be the beer from Atrium Brewing!

Plus so many other donut inspired treats for you to try at North Lime and Old North Bar!

See you there, party animals! 🥳🎂