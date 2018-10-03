Uada/ Panzerfaust/ Imperial Triumphant/ Kur

From the darkness, UADA (meaning haunted in latin) emerges breathing the spirit of the original 90’s Black Metal wave. Since 2014, this Portland, Oregon four-piece has used a unique approach to combine raw black metal and spectral melodies.

Panzerfaust is a Canadian black metal band formed in 2005 as an entity forged from the combined desire to create music and writing equally voided of their conventions. Categorically a black metal band, Panzerfaust however claims no devotional framework, and firmly holds an anti-theistic position.

Born in the metropolis: Imperial Triumphant embodies the sounds of New York. The chaos, the menagerie, the perils and majesty of the greatest city on earth. We portray this great juxtaposition between high society luxury coexisting with absolute filth and urban decay.