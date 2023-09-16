UK Art Museum: Hairways

Artist and barber Faisal Abdu’Allah's artwork is all about hair and how it can be so much more than just what's on your head. We will use Abdu’Allah's exhibition as inspiration to create our own "hairy" artworks. We’ll provide the materials; you bring family members and a playful spirit! Space is limited so reserve your spot today!

Making a reservation guarantees you admission to the event, but walk-ins are also accepted until event reaches capacity.