UK Opera: "Susannah"

Set in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this opera tells the tale of Susannah Polk, a young woman raised by her older brother, Sam. Susannah’s small town turns against her after she’s painted as a seductress by the church elders for bathing in a creek. Visiting revival preacher Reverend Olin Blitch tries to force her into repentance only to prove his character is darker than his evangelical exterior.

www.ukoperatheatre.org

Oct. 6-8; 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.,