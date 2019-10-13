UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica"

Google Calendar - UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica" - 2019-10-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica" - 2019-10-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica" - 2019-10-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica" - 2019-10-13 14:00:00

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

GIANNI SCHICCHI and SUOR ANGELICA: A Puccini Double Bill

Music by Giacomo Puccini, Librettos by Giovacchino Forzano

In the tragic melodrama SUOR ANGELICA, Sister Angelica has been shut away in a convent for 7 years as punishment for a youthful indiscretion. Her aristocratic aunt visits her with soul-shattering news. In the hilarious farce GIANNI SCHICCHI, the shady businessman Gianni Schicchi has been called in reluctantly by the Donati family to help falsify a will. He complies but not with the results the family hopes for.

Info

599717_10151685124452104_1966374723_n.jpg
Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC, THEATER & PERFORMANCE
859-257-4929
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica" - 2019-10-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica" - 2019-10-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica" - 2019-10-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica" - 2019-10-13 14:00:00