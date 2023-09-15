UK's School of Art and Visual Studies FACULTY SERIES: VOL. VI Reception

FACULTY SERIES: VOL. VI featuring the work of SA/VS faculty.

Reception: Friday, Sept. 15, 4-6pm

Gallery Talks: Friday, Sept. 8, noon, and Friday, Sept. 22, noon

Exhibition dates: August 25 - Sept. 23, 2023

UK's School of Art and Visual Studies is pleased to announce another installment of the annual Faculty Series exhibition featuring recent work made by studio art faculty in SA/VS. This year features work in a variety of media by eight artists: Mia Cinelli, Jeremy Colbert, Rae Goodwin, Doreen Maloney, Paul Masterson, Jessica Page, Bobby Scroggins, and Brandon Clay Smith.