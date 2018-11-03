Join the University of Kentucky School of Music for its 14th annual UK World Music and Dance concert with special guests in residence Tamir Hargana, Pak Made Lasmawan and Ni Ketut Marni. In light of the School of Music’s 100th Anniversary, this concert celebrates the School of Music’s continuing commitment to world music and the music of Asia in particular. All events are free and open to the public.

In addition to Balinese gamelan with the UK Balinese Gamelan Angklung Langen Kerti with special guests Pak Made Lasmawan and Ni Ketut Marni and Inner Mongolian music with Tamir Hargana, we will also feature two other UK ensembles. The first is the UK Bluegrass and Oldtime ensemble, led by Ellyn Washburne.

This concert is sponsored by the UK World Music program, the School of Music, the Division of Musicology and Ethnomusicology, the College of Fine Arts, and the China Into Colleges grant from the UK Confucius Institute.