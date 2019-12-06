UK School of Art and Visual Studies Open Studio

University of Kentucky School of Art and Visual Studies presents the university’s most popular visual arts event, Open Studio, from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the Art and Visual Studies Building.

This annual event showcases the talent of the university's students and celebrated art faculty. Studios of graduates and select undergraduates will be open with the young artists present to talk about their ongoing projects.

Open Studio also includes the Carey Ellis Juried Student Show, featuring the best of UK students' work over the last year. An awards program for both studio artists and under-graduate art history students, will also take place in the Bolivar Gallery during the night's events.

In addition to seeing a working arts facility located at 236 Bolivar St., Open Studio visitors also can purchase unique one-of-a-kind gifts at the event's popular ceramics sale featuring the work of students and acclaimed UK faculty.