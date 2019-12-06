Under The Streetlamp brings their unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves to your favorite Doo-Wop, Motown, and old time rock n’ roll holiday hits in their seasonal celebration Hip for the Holidays. Sing merrily along to favorites from their live PBS Specials and studio album, Every Day’s a Holiday, featuring “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Santa Bring My Baby Back,” “Run, Run, Rudolph,” “Avé Maria,” and many more.