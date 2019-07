Location TBA.

The late Quentin Crisp was outrageous, honest, and relentlessly himself. Author, raconteur, and one-man show, he preferred being looked-over to being overlooked. Always a vivid personality in life, his public image seems to have faded since his death, but his legacy lingers. He was a memorable rhinestone dropped into the placid pool of social “normalcy,” and he still ripples in the world, a small, steady disturbance, even in small-town Kentucky.