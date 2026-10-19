The Legacy Continues: One Flame, Many Torchbearers.

Join us on Monday, October 26th for the annual Empowerment Banquet supporting the Urban League of Lexington.

This year's banquet celebrates the incredible change made possible by individuals, organizations, and advocates like you. Whether it's helping a young person find their purpose, a family secure stable housing, or a neighbor return to the workforce - you are the reason lives are transformed through the Urban League. Join us for a night of inspiration, connection, and celebration. Every story of strength, every milestone, every breakthrough is possible because someone chose to give, to mentor, to show up. Because when people are empowered - by you - there are no limits.

Individual Ticket: $325.00 USD

Ticket Info: https://www.showpass.com/urban-league-empowerment-banquet-2026/