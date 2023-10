Vivian and Edward are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other...and themselves. Experience the moments you love from the movie and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way in this joyous theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Oct. 20-22

7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com