One of the most popular singers in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s Single and Song of the Year award as well as a Grammy®.

Since then, he has won 20 Grammy® Awards, 17 more CMA honors, including Song of the Year four times – making him the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history. Gill was awarded The Academy of Country Music’s prestigious 2006 Home Depot Humanitarian Award and the 2011 Career Achievement Award. Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the four-time Grammy®-nominated band, The Time Jumpers. He returns to Newlin Hall this November on a brief hiatus from touring with the legendary American rock band, The Eagles.