Vintage Market Days® of Lexington – A Classic Christmas

Vintage Market Days® of Lexington presents A Classic Christmas, three days of holiday shopping at the Kentucky Horse Park's Alltech Arena, Friday through Sunday, November 6–8, 2026. Browse 90+ vendors selling vintage and antique finds, original art, handmade goods, jewelry, clothing, home décor and one-of-a-kind gifts, all under one roof. Bring your shopping list, your friends and a little holiday spirit. Online ticket holders get early entry Friday & Saturday at 9:30 a.m.; gate tickets are sold at the door starting at 10:00 a.m. Buy tickets online at https://events.humanitix.com/vintage-market-days-lexington-a-classic-christmas?c=tadoo.