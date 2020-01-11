Vintage Pistol/ Bedford Band

Vintage Pistol is a 5-piece roots rock band out of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Comprised of a heavy rhythm section, searing electric guitars, keyboards, and harmonica, they are described by most as wild, rambunctious and jam heavy. You'll hear shades of the Allman Brothers, the Stones, Van Morrison and The Marcus King Band in their music.

Born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, the Bedford Band comes to the Kentucky music scene with something new in their pockets, but something vintage in their souls.