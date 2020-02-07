W00tStout Beer Charity Event with Stone Brewing founder Greg Koch

Stone Brewing founder Greg Koch will be in Lexington for a special beer charity event hosted by Chase Tap Room and Lexington's own Drew Curtis (Fark.com founder and CEO), coinciding with Curtis' birthday. Chase Tap Room is busting out its back inventory of w00tstout, a special Stone Brewing release created in collaboration with Curtis, Will Wheaton and Aisha Tyler in 2014. Curtis describes the flavor profile of the beer, an imperial stout brewed with ﬂaked rye, wheat and pecans that was partially aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels, as "Kentucky Bourbon Pie." The beer was intended to be a one-off as part of a series the brewery spawned, but ended up being such a cult classic that it ended up becoming an annual product. The event will feature w00tstout 1.0 (2013), 3.0 (2015), 4.0 (2016) and 5.0 (2017) on tap., as supplies last. More info on the W00tstout here.

Proceeds will benefit Curtis's upcoming Empire State Ride, a fundraising ride for the cancer research foundation Roswell Foundation. (The ride starts in New York City and finishes 520+ miles later at Niagara Falls.) More details on the Empire State Run here.