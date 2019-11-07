Walker Montgomery is a country singer from Nicholasville, Kentucky. Walker's love of music comes naturally; he is the son of multi-platinum selling country music star, John Michael Montgomery, and nephew of Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry. In addition to his family musical influences, Walker is inspired by a wide variety of musicians ranging from Randy Travis to Frank Sinatra to Luke Bryan. Walker performs locally around the Lexington, Kentucky area, as well as fairs and festivals throughout his home state of Kentucky.