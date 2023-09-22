Ward Davis

Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Doors: 7pm // Show: 8pm

$15 to $120

Join us on September 22 for a night of live music as we welcome Ward Davis to the stage, with special guest Wes Shipp.

American Singer/Songwriter from Monticello, Arkansas by way of Nashville, Tennessee, Ward Davis has had songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Bucky Covington, Jimmie Van Zant, Buddy Jewel, Carolina Rain, The Roys, and more. Most recently, Ward Davis co–wrote “I’m Not The Devil” with Cody Jinks, with whom he subsequently toured with nationwide. With over 250 shows per year under his belt as both a headliner and support act, Ward Davis’ already popular live show is growing at exponential rates.

