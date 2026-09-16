Presented by Void Sake, The Warehouse Block Party returns with an expanded makers market, live music, and a sampling of the National Avenue neighborhood flavor. This year’s event promises more than 50 local vendors, food and beverage trucks, a kids’ area with a petting zoo, live music and more.

2-9 p.m. National Avenue near Void Sake, 819 National Ave. www.warehouseblocklex.com