West Side Story

Conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, it's a timeless story based on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, with an unforgettable score with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Choreography tells the super-charged story of two rival gangs in New York City, and the star-crossed lovers whose lives are caught in the crossfire and forever changed.

July 11, Thursday at 8:00 PM

July 12, Friday at 8:00 PM

July 13, Saturday at 2:00 PM

July 13, Saturday at 8:00 PM

July 14, Sunday at 1:00 PM