West Side Story

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, it's a timeless story based on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, with an unforgettable score with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.  Choreography tells the super-charged story of two rival gangs in New York City, and the star-crossed lovers whose lives are caught in the crossfire and forever changed. 

July 11, Thursday at 8:00 PM

July 12, Friday at 8:00 PM

July 13, Saturday at 2:00 PM

July 13, Saturday at 8:00 PM

July 14, Sunday at 1:00 PM

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
