Why People Still Read

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Kentucky Women Writers Conference is celebrating 40 years of showcasing the talents of female writers this fall. Authors like Jane Friedman, Gabrielle Calvocoressi, Tarfia Faizullah and more will lead writing workshops, panel discussions and readings for writers seeking inspiration, fellowship and practical advice about the publishing industry.

This year’s keynote address will be given by Mary Gaitskill, an award-winning author of three novels: “The Mare,” “Veronica,” and “Two Girls, Fat and Thin.” The free event will be followed by a book signing. 7:30-9 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre.

Info
Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
LITERARY
859-257-2874
