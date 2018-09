× Expand Parry Barrows

Lexington Parks and Recreation Cultural Arts Department presents the Wicked Wonders Market in addition to Thriller and Halloween parade. Now in its 17 year, the parade also includes live music, food trucks, a Halloween variety stage show, and an annual attendance of 20,000+ people. We hope you will join us for the entire day's festivities. The event will be filling Courthouse Plaza with ghoulish wares, live music and entertainment as well as food trucks.