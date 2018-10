Wicked World Scaregrounds features three different attractions: “Nightmare Haunted House,” staged inside Mercy Hospital; “Terror on Tates Creek,” presenting a carnival show hosted by a deceased Ivan Darkwood; and “Quarantine,” which explores the old abandoned military compound Fort Greenwall. The crowds can be large; coming early to beat the lines is recommended.

Hours: Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Thurs. and Sun., 7:30-10 p.m.