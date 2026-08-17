Wild & Scenic Film Festival with Kentucky Conservation Committee

Join us in person at the Farish Theater OR join us virtually from your home! The Kentucky Conservation Committee is excited to host our 10th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, presented by Silicon Ranch. Be part of the nation's largest environmental film festival, featuring family-friendly films on topics from snow sports to data centers to bears in hot tubs!

NOTE: Tickets must be ordered online in advance. Ticket link and more info about the night's films are available at kyconservation.org/wildscenic2026

Tickets are $15 for students (in person or virtual), $20 for non-students in person, and $24 for non-students virtual.

You can also find information about the festival on the national Wild and Scenic Festival website.

Films include

- "Hyperscaled," about one Alabama community's fight against a proposed massive data center.

- "One Inch from Flying," following a young climber who rigs and walks highlines in Washington State's stunning North Cascades;

- "Silding," about a female athlete's journey across the Swiss Alps

- "Bears in Hot Tubs," exploring the human-wildlife interface in L.A.

- and more!

These engaging films transport audiences to the farthest reaches of the globe. Enjoy fabulous film making, gorgeous cinematography, and wonderful storytelling during an evening that offers films about nature, hiking, kayaking, cycling, wildlife and environmental justice. Thank you to our sponsors: Silicon Ranch, Republic Bank, Wild Birds Unlimited Lexington, Solar Energy Solutions, Explore Kentucky Initiative, Oakford Multimedia, and Michler's Florist, Greenhouse & Garden Design.

Join us on Friday, August 28, at the Farish Theater in the Central Library in Lexington for an evening of adventure and inspiration OR virtual at home. The evening will include door prizes and auction!