Wild Women of Poetry Slam

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Women Writers Conference is celebrating 40 years of showcasing the talents of female writers this fall. Authors like Jane Friedman, Gabrielle Calvocoressi, Tarfia Faizullah and more will lead writing workshops, panel discussions and readings for writers seeking inspiration, fellowship and practical advice about the publishing industry.

This year’s annual poetry slam features headliner and celebrity judge Safia Elhillo and emcee TSmilez. The event kicks off with an open mic at 7 p.m. at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

