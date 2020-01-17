Witchboys/ Troutmouth

Witchboys started as a series of emails between Jason Brown (Whitehall Bear, Sugarbelli) and Tucker Riggleman (The Cheap Dates, Bishops, The Demon Beat), swapping and sharing songs they were writing at the time. As Tucker was pushing forward with his band Tucker Riggleman and The cheap dates and Jason was getting a newly formed Sugarbelli off the ground, some songs were left abandoned by their respective projects and needed a home.