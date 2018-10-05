Woodford Theatre: The Producers

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM / Sundays at 2:00 PM / Thursday, October 18 at 7:30 PM

Based on the 1968 film, Mel Brooks’s musical The Producers is a laugh-out-loud, outrageous, crowd-pleasing satire that has been a smash hit for years. Fading Broadway producer Max Bialystock is desperate to get to the top of his profession again, and he finds an unlikely ally in mousy accountant Leo Bloom, who hypothesizes that one could make far more money with a flop of a show than with a hit. The two set out to produce the worst musical ever to hit Broadway, with the worst script, the worst director, and the worst cast they can find. Their plan? To raise two million dollars to finance the show, take the money and head to Rio when the show inevitably closes after just one performance.