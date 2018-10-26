Woodford Theatre Young Artists Present: "The Poe Show on Tour"

This mask, movement, and theatrical experiment will include some favorite haunts; The Raven, The Cask of Amontillado, and The Tell-Tale Heart. Each location on the tour will provide a different environment for these chilling tales.

The performance taking place at The Kentucky Castle will take the guests to various places throughout the castle as the stories transition to the next. Along with the performance, the castle will be serving complimentary food:

Passed App- Chefs Choice

Salad: Roasted Red Beets, Pickled Onion, Crispy Goat Cheese, Arugula, Sherry Vinaigrette

Entree: Oven Roasted Quail, Butternut Squash & Heirloom Carrot Risotto, Bing Cherry & Fig Gastrique

Dessert: Duo of White & Dark Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Sauce

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased online at www.thekentuckycastle.com/events or 859.256.0322